Divorce Lawyers in Michigan for Men at Legal-Yogi

- Online Attorney Listings

- Business Referrals

- Telephone Directories

- Divorce Support Group Counselors



Lawyer Services Online



There are many website that can connect a man with divorce lawyers for men in Michigan. Based on his location in Michigan and the basics of his case, these services can suggest several attorneys that may be helpful. If a guy chooses some lawyers’ names from the list of suggestions, he should make appointments with them. He should bring a list of questions when he goes to these meetings, such as the lawyer’s hourly rate and who else will work on the case.



Referrals from Local Companies



Many local businesses deal frequently with divorce lawyers in Michigan for men. Talking to several of the owners of these companies can give a man some great input about the attorney. Some lawyers enjoy “shooting the breeze” with people; those who work with attorneys on a regular basis can be terrific sources of information about how the solicitor approaches family law and the way he interacts with others.



Yellow Pages



Local Yellow Pages are full of ads for divorce lawyers for men in Michigan. A guy should look them over and choose three or four names. Then he should set up initial consultations with them. When he gets there, he ought to have his list of questions for the lawyer, but he should also take in the appearance f the office. A lot can be determined by the way an attorney decorates his office. Also, the way he converses with his staff can offer some insight into the type of person he is.



Support Group Counselors



If a man has joined a men’s divorce support group, the leader of it may be able to recommend a few divorce lawyers in Michigan for men. He undoubtedly has interaction with many of these attorneys and can suggest ones he feels will be effective for a particular man. A guy can get more than support from his group leader, so asking for names of efficient lawyers is a good idea.



