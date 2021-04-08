DivorceGo: A Licensed Family Law Firm in Canada, Provides Dedicated Lawyers to Clients

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- DivorceGo is owned and operated by Bluetown law. They are located in the central part of North York at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue. The firm began with a vision to provide clients with affordable and straightforward pricing for simple divorce cases. Their divorce services include simple divorce; we come to your divorce, uncontested divorce, separation agreement, contested divorce, foreign divorce opinion letter. Also, DivorceGo's lawyers have accredited members of the law society of Upper Canada better business bureau.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Divorcego commented, "We provide authentic information to our clients who want to know all about handling child custody in an uncontested divorce. In an uncontested divorce, both parties do not have a problem with working together for the child's well-being. In this case, it becomes impossible to lose child custody. Even at that, we still tell them about things they need to have in mind about custody issues. These include: an uncontested divorce can still become contested, and as such, a judge might have to intervene to make decisions for their divorce. The judge must approve the custody agreement even if the divorce is uncontested, as an uncontested divorce is of benefit to the child, and creates a strong bond between the child and the divorced parents".



DivorceGo is a team of divorce lawyers in Toronto that help clients answer questions about divorce on their mind, providing them with critical information about the divorce process. They also help them save thousands of dollars in legal charges when they use their services to complete their divorce cases in Toronto. A 30 minutes free consultation is also provided to clients that want to use their services. Those interested can find family lawyer in Toronto by contacting DivorceGo via their website.



The spokesperson of DivorceGo further commented, "We have a 5-star rating on Google from our clients, and this is a reflection of our excellent services. We also offer flat-rate pricing for our simple divorce process. We are clear about the total cost from the start, and there are no hidden fees. As an extra courtesy, we offer payment plans to our clients to make it convenient for them".



More so, DivorceGo is a family law firm founded by Numan Bajwa, a divorce lawyer. People living in Ontario can access their experienced family lawyers who will help them complete their cases in a timely and efficient manner. They are also quick to tell their prospective clients that they should not allow pricing to make them settle for non-lawyer divorce services. This is because that category are not members of the law society of Upper Canada, and as such, they will not be accountable to clients or anyone if they make mistakes when they are in court. Clients can know how to divorce in Ontario by contacting DivorceGo via their website.



