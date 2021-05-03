DivorceGo: A Toronto-Based Team of Divorce Lawyers Providing Legal Services for Simple Divorce Cases

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- DivorceGo is a law firm that provides legal services that have to deal with family law matters. They are operated and owned by Bluetown Law. The firm's team of lawyers are vast and knowledgeable in all areas of divorce cases, as they are members of the renowned law society of Upper Canada. This has given clients confidence that their cases will always be handled and processed professionally. Their divorce services include simple divorce; we come to you divorce, uncontested divorce, separation agreement, contested divorce, foreign divorce opinion letter.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Divorcego commented, "We always tell prospective clients to be wary of non-lawyer divorce service providers who they might want to use to process their divorce cases. Even though their services might be cheaper, they are not members of the law society of Upper Canada, and as such, they are not accountable to clients or anyone else. This makes it necessary for anyone to ask relevant questions from those who want to handle their case. Such questions include: how long they have been practicing, will they review my documents personally, and so forth".



DivorceGo is a law firm that Numan Bajwa established to provide low-cost legal services for people involved in divorce cases. Their team of divorce lawyers in Toronto assists clients in the best way possible, providing answers to questions on their minds. They also provide them with necessary information about how to go about the divorce. At DivorceGo, they help clients save thousands of dollars in legal fees when they use their services to complete their divorce cases in Toronto.



The spokesperson of Divorcego further commented, "We offer a flat-rate pricing for our simple divorce process, and we inform clients about the total cost from the start, and there are no hidden fees. However, in the case of contested divorce cases, we bill at an hourly rate. This happens when the parties involved need a family lawyer for legal advice and negotiations relating to their case. For such litigations, our firm charges $250 per hour at the moment".



Furthermore, DivorceGo has experienced lawyers that serve the people living in Brampton who want to complete their divorce cases. They charge a flat fee of $850 with an easy payment plan of $280 which will be paid three times. They have received a five-star rating on Google reviews, and this is proof of how effective they are in providing top-notch legal divorce services. Clients looking for family law lawyers in Brampton can contact them via their website.



DivorceGo is a trusted and respected law firm that handles simple divorce in Ontario. They have completed over 1000 divorces, received several awards, and have, in their record, hundreds of satisfied clients. They also provide a 30 minutes free consultation to clients that want to use their services, and with this, they offer them information about the divorce process.



