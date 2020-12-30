DivorceGo Help Clients Settle Their Family Matters Efficiently

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- DivorceGo is a law firm with a track record of success in handling various divorce cases and bringing the best outcome in divorce. The law firm is staffed by family lawyers who are professionally trained to provide the best family law services. Their service fee for the entire divorce process is affordable, with no hidden fees. They believe in guiding clients through their legal matters as efficiently and effectively as possible. Their lawyers use their experience and skills to find solutions that will save clients time, money and a great deal of trouble.



The company spokesperson said, "There are different types of child custody in Ontario. They include sole custody, joint custody and split custody. Under sole custody, it involves major decision-making that is done by one parent. Typically, the child lives primarily with this parent, but the child may also live with the other parent. With joint custody, both parents are equally involved in the decision-making on behalf of the child. In this case, one parent cannot make a decision without the other agreeing with it. Split custody can occur when there are several children, and one parent has custody of some children while the other has custody of the other children. This kind of custody usually occurs when the children are at least of preteen age and can make a decision on who they would prefer to live with."



Looking for a divorce lawyer in Toronto? At DivorceGo, they have divorce lawyers who can assist clients with their divorce. All their divorce lawyers are members of the Law Society of Upper Canada, and therefore, they are accountable to clients or anyone else if they make a mistake. They provide effective legal representation during separation and divorce that is tailored to clients' needs. Their experienced lawyers also provide clients with the information they require to make educated decisions. The law firm strives to offer a customer-centered approach to the practice of family law. They focus on resolving clients' family law matters as quickly and efficiently as possible.



The company spokesperson added, "During a divorce in Ontario, the court can also decide on an arrangement that best benefits the child. The parents' wishes are secondary but are also taken into consideration secondarily. In this case, various factors come into play to determine the best custody arrangement, such as the parents' ability to co-parent in a way that can benefit the child while making decisions that affect them for the long-term. Spouses need to retain an experienced divorce lawyer if they are getting a divorce in Ontario. It can help make the proceedings easier and ensure that the custody arrangement is satisfactory and beneficial for the child."



Looking for family lawyer in North York? DivorceGo has forward-thinking family lawyers serving North York. The lawyers always take the time to listen to their clients' needs to deliver the highest level of legal representation and the best possible outcome. They provide each of its clients with a comprehensive strategy on how to best approach their family law matter. Their goal is to reduce clients' stress and help guide them through these uncertain times. The family lawyers are experienced in handling uncontested and contested divorces, along with drafting separation agreements.



About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is a law firm that strives to demonstrate a commitment to zealous representation and legal excellence. Their divorce lawyer in Toronto provides practical, efficient and cost-effective solutions to both unusual and common legal divorce issues. They work tirelessly to deliver the best results possible.



Contact Details



Company Name: DivorceGo

45 Sheppard Ave E #412

Toronto, ON M2N 5W9

Telephone: (416) 792-5400

Fax: (416) 792-5401

Email: info@bluetownlaw.ca

Website: https://divorcego.ca/