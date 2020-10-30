DivorceGo Offers Help for Different Types of Divorce Cases

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- DivorceGo is an Ontario based law firm which has had a considerable impact on the family law practice industry since its inception. The law firm is owned by Bluetown Law, a family and real estate law firm with the location in Toronto and Mississauga. Their aim is to provide clients with simple and affordable pricing for simple divorce cases. Clients are guaranteed to receive the best legal service as each of their family lawyers are members of the Law Society of Ontario.



Responding to an inquiry on whether it is essential to have independent legal advice on a separation agreement, the company spokesperson said, "It's strongly recommended for spouses to have a legal counsel before coming up with a separation agreement. It eliminates any challenge a partner may come across during the signing of the contract. If a person has made a separation agreement, and perhaps he or she do not feel the need to have a his or her document notarized, he or she can have both himself or herself and his or her partner sign the document in front of a notary. This will help refute any claim if there is a dispute that the separation agreement was signed under duress."



Divorced outside of Canada and wish to marry in Ontario? One will need to obtain a foreign divorce opinion letter from an Ontario family lawyer stating his or her divorce will likely be recognized in Canada under the Federal Divorce Act. The foreign divorce opinion letter is an important document that will enable him or her to obtain authorization to marry. At Divorce Go, they have lawyers who specialize in obtaining foreign divorce opinion letters. With a minimal amount of time, clients are guaranteed to receive their marriage license. For any inquiry, their family lawyers are always available to answer any questions and guide clients through this difficult time. Get the best family lawyer in Brampton today by contacting the Law firm.



Offering insight about uncontested divorce in Ontario, the company spokesperson said, "There are two ways in which a person can file for uncontested divorce in Ontario. They include uncontested sole divorce and uncontested joint divorce. In uncontested sole divorce, it is only suitable when both spouses are in agreement about the divorce and do not oppose the divorce. Therefore, either the husband or wife in this case can file for the divorce papers with the court asking for the divorce. In uncontested joint divorce, both the husband and wife sign and swear the divorce papers, including the Affidavit of Divorce. Neither spouse is suing the other for divorce. They are simply asking the Ontario court to grant a divorce based on separation."



Want to hire family lawyer in Markham for a divorce case? Rely on Divorce Go for a quick, easy, and affordable divorce procedure. The law firm possesses the best set of lawyers, who are not only experienced but also skilled. They offer legal help for different types of divorce cases like contested divorce, separation agreement, and many more. To book an appointment with the leading family lawyers in Markham, clients can visit the law firm's website.



About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is a law firm composed of certified Divorce lawyers who specialize in family law services and have demonstrated a high level of integrity and transparency in and around Toronto. Those who want to learn how to get divorce in Ontario and even get legal representation can contact the law firm.



Contact Details

Company Name: DivorceGo

45 Sheppard Ave E #412

Toronto, ON M2N 5W9

Telephone: (416) 792-5400

Fax: (416) 792-5401

Email: info@bluetownlaw.ca

2 Robert Speck Pkwy Suite 225

Mississauga, ON

L4Z 1H8

Tel: 905-949-1717

Fax: 905-276-0770

inquiry@bluetownlaw.ca

Website: https://divorcego.ca/