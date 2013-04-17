DivTECH Launch Business to Business Web Tracker System That Allows for Deeper Analysis and Follow Up Than Ever Before

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The digital marketing age, an online arena which offers simultaneously the most opportunities and difficulties, has seen companies succeed or fail based on how effectively they can adapt. This adaptation has been hindered by a lack of evolution in the technology that enables companies to market effectively, but this is now beginning to change. Boston tech company DivTECH has released a business to business web tracker that connects online traffic to traditional sales and business development funnels.



DivTECH’s business to business web tracking tool allows for lead generation unlike ever before, offering companies the ability to call their web visitors after they have been to the site. The system gives the sales team a complete picture of who is visiting their website, what they're interested in, and where they came from so they can make informed follow up calls.



The web tracking system can track visitors to the individual level, so the sales team can assess the value of contacting visitors based on their position and influence within their company or, in the case of entrepreneurs, assess their ambitions and see how products might best help them.



A spokesperson for DivTECH explained, “The new software leverages new combinations of existing technology to create a novel all-in-one solution to business’ marketing in the online arena. Where previously it was difficult, if not impossible, to connect the dots between web traffic and individuals we have now effectively eliminated that divide. The new service is seeing more subscribers every day, and early adopters will see a massive advantage over counterparts who are slower to pick up on this new powerful sales tool.”



About DivTECH

DivTECH LLC is a Boston based tech company building innovative solutions which combine the best practices and technology of inbound marketing, and expand upon them with software and an experienced sales team. DivTECH now designs solutions from scratch to help companies reach their online marketing and lead generation goals. For more information, please visit: http://www.divcomgroup.com/