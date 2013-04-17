DivTECH Launch Online Marketing List Service with 100% Guarantee at a Price Named by the Client

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Having a great email marketing campaign is one thing, but it’s nothing without having targeted people to send it to. Products and services, no matter how revolutionary, always need marketing to the most appropriate audience in order to be successful. Boston tech company DivTECH has recently created a new kind of direct email database that will allow companies to do just that.



DivTECH’s email marketing contact lists include over 300 million B2B and B2C records to choose from. The lists can be created and broken down by geography, industry, company size and professional title so that marketers always know who they’re contacting, and how to make their marketing message relevant to the people in question.



The business marketing contact lists can be varied in scale according to the price a client is willing to pay, for the first time providing this kind of access to small scale start-ups as well as large corporations, but also opening the door to those who only wish to dip their toe in the online marketing waters.



The lists feature a 100% guarantee with regards to email deliverability. Any bounced message will be replaced for free giving companies peace of mind about their marketing investment.



A spokesperson for DivTECH explained, “The new email marketing lists offer a level of flexibility and access previously not available to businesses. We are looking to level the playing field, we are proud to support small businesses despite many of our customers coming from large corporations. Our flexible guaranteed marketing lists can allow those with less capital to make smarter, more precise choices by using the different categories available to break down what information they access at what cost. This allows smaller businesses access to lists that were previously only available to marketing titans.”



About DivTECH

DivTECH LLC is a Boston based tech company building innovative solutions which combine the best practices and technology of inbound marketing, and expand upon them with software and an experienced sales team. What started as affiliate marketing, moved to consulting, and now they design solutions from scratch to help companies reach their goals online. For more information, please visit: http://www.divcomgroup.com/