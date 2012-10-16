DivTech LLC, the Missing Link Between Web Traffic and Sales Revenue

Norwood, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- While traffic statistics are a key metric for any business, it’s ultimately meaningless unless revenue is generated. In traditional sales, consumers are engaged by sales staff to offer support and close the deal, however, this has not yet been the case for online business. DivTech is bridging this gap between consumer and business with a unique combination of classic and cutting edge sales techniques in the digital space.



Using a combination of search engine optimization, paid search campaigns and web traffic statistics to create leads, DivTech aims to convert online window shoppers into buyers. Their strategy derives from a diverse technical base and experienced sales team.



DivTech is part of the DivCom group, who specializes in IT sales consulting and is a three time INC500 winner. Through their integration with Salesforce.com they are able to harvest and deliver qualified individuals to meet any B2B clients’ needs, no matter the industry, niche or specialization. This kind of hands-on expertise assures that projects will always be handled in a manner appropriate to the industry in question.



“We believe we’ve come up with a revolutionary method to create sales leads from web traffic. Unlike traditional sales lead services, we don’t sell stale or outdated information. We identify people actively searching for the company’s product or service, and refine that traffic into leads, ultimately converting to sales. Whatever level of refinement the customer desires, from traffic, to leads, to qualified appointments, we can deliver. The skills of direct sales and online marketing has never before been harnessed in one business.” CEO, Josh Natella.



