Dixie Foam LLC Helps Mississippi Residents Reduce Heat and Energy Expense

Macon, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- During hot summers, people in the U.S. spend millions of dollars to cool their homes using air conditioning units. All those who don’t have properly insulated homes end up paying more as there’s no way to stop the cool air from leaking outside. By insulating the home with spray foam insulation, one can reduce the energy loss and increase the comfort in the house. This also helps in maintaining consistent temperature across the house, and protects the occupants against the heat.



The heat especially gets intense in Mississippi and humidity is a major problem as well. Since the climate can be so taxing on structures, Dixie Foam LLC provides spray foam insulation for the entire state of Mississippi.



Dixie Foam provides a reduction in energy consumption and helps people increase comfort levels in both their homes and their commercial buildings.



Decrease energy loss:



The best form of spray foam insulation is known as closed cell foam. The cells in this insulation are closely packed together, and are completely closed. This makes this foam both dense and strong. It can expand by up to thirty times once it is applied to one-inch thickness. It successfully closes gaps that let the air from inside the home out and from outside in.



Spray foam insulation creates a barrier between a structure and outside Mississippi climate. This helps in reducing unwanted air exchanges thereby reducing energy loss and carbon footprint of the house. The best thing about this insulation is that rooms that benefit most from it are the ones that rarely receive any attention, such as basement, attic, and garage. There is lack of insulation in these areas so they serve as gateways for air from outside, which can be a big factor during Mississippi summers.



Decrease energy bills:



Heating and cooling costs constitute the major portion of an average homeowner’s utility costs. A homeowner can save a lot by reducing energy usage. Spending $800 a year on heating and cooling can become $4,000 over the course of five years. This might get worse if nothing is done to reduce energy loss. Once all sources of air leaks are sealed off, cost of maintaining comfortable temperature inside becomes much less. There is also considerably less wear and tear on an air conditioning unit, as it will have to work less to keep a house comfortable.



And not only can people save on their energy bills, but they can also receive tax breaks from installing the insulation. Since spray foam insulation is better for the environment and is energy efficient, the government provides tax breaks for people who install the insulation.



To ask more questions about spray foam insulation Mississippi , contact Dixie Foam. The team at Dixie Foam will show you the difference spray foam makes in the South compared to traditional fiberglass insulation.



About Dixie Foam LLC

Dixie Foam LLC is a spray foam insulation producer and installation company local to Mississippi. The team provides quality insulation for both residential and commercial structures in the area. With great expertise and knowledge, the Dixie Foam team can help you better understand the benefits of using spray foam insulation than any other insulating material. Make a difference for the quality, comfort and energy consumption of your structure.



Contact:

2101 Douglass Rd

Macon, MS 39341

662-889-1716

URL: http://www.dixiefoamllc.com/