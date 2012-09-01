DIY Customized Check Printing Is Easy and Affordable With EzCheckPrinting Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- Check writer software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezCheckPrinting software which makes it even easier for small businesses to print customized checks on blank stock from office and home laser printer.



With the economy struggling, every business is trying to cut costs to make ends meet. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting do-it-yourself check writer offers users numerous advantages. The latest updates include:



- New data backup and restore feature

- New QuickBooks Virtual Printer which allows Quicken and QuickBooks users to print checks on blank stock easily and Inexpensively

- Enhance user interface which is more user-friendly



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. EzCheckPrinting developers hope the new features can open this check printing software to more users who do not know much about accounting and computer.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



New customers can download and try ezCheckPrinting at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



The main features of this check writer software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Priced at $39 (FREE through online special offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business. Customers can make sure the check software is right for their company without obligation before purchasing.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.