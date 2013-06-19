Fast Market Research recommends "DIY & Gardening Retailing in the UK | Verdict Market Report" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Inclement weather, a challenging housing market and shoppers' aversion to discretionary purchases made 2012 a very difficult year for the DIY & gardening market, with value suffering its worst fall since Verdict's records began in 1987. This report examines the market, forecasts its performance out to 2017, and discusses trends in the sector, making recommendations based on the findings.
Scope of this Report
- Benchmark your performance against competitors and the overall market.
- Offers a in-depth analysis of how the market has done, both of an overall and sub-sector level, to enable retailers to benchmark their performance.
- Use the recommendations that Verdict has made in the DIY and gardening market to protect and grow your business.
Report Highlights
DIY sales fell by 5.2% as the sector continues to be impacted by the stagnant housing market and a more financially constrained customer who is shying away from making big-ticket purchases.
The gardening sector declined by 10.8% in 2012, its worst performance in the last 24 years. The main factor behind this decline was the inclement weather in the second quarter of the year, which made growing conditions especially challenging.
By 2017, only 6.7% of DIY & gardening sales will go through online, the lowest penetration out of all retail sectors. Its growth rate will be the second slowest between 2012 and 2017. However, while the sensory nature of some purchases makes using online unappealing, there is still potential within this sector.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who have been the key winners and losers in the sector over the historical period?
- Which demographics should you be targeting, and what is the best approach to appeal to these customer groups?
- What impact will environmentally focused initiatives such as the Green Deal have on your business?
- What are the implications of a second spring of bad weather on the gardening sub-sector?
- How will online growth affect DIY & gardening retailers' space requirements and sales densities?
