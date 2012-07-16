DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Norway - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Successful DIY, home improvement and garden centres outlets offer value-added services for a more demanding customer base seeking one stop shopping. The retail environment for DIY, home improvement and garden centres was characterised by more players competing for the same group of customers in a stable market. This resulted in tougher competition and lower prices. Chains such as Jula Norge resorted to offering lower prices. Other chains such as Maxbo attempted to increase customer loyalty by...
Euromonitor International's DIY, Home Improvement and Garden Centres in Norway report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
