Latest Research Study on DIY Home Improvement Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.DIY Home Improvement Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the DIY Home Improvement. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.



Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement, a remodelling activity which is used in building maintenance, plumbing and numerous another home improvement. Of late, rapid transformations in the retail industry to interact with their customers and increased in disposable income in both developing and developed economies are the major factor in the growth of the very market.



Players Includes:

Home Depot (United States), Lowe's (United States), Bunnings Building (Australia), Menards (United States), OBI (Germany), Sears (United States), Bauhaus (Germany), Canadian Tire (Canada), ADEO (France), HORNBACH (Germany), Kingfisher Plc (United Kingdom), Travis Perkins plc (United Kingdom) and Bauvista (Germany)



Type (Lumber and landscape management, Décor and indoor garden, Kitchen, Painting and wallpaper, Tools and hardware, Building materials, Lighting, Plumbing and equipment, Flooring, Electrical work), Application (Offline, Online), End Use (Residential, Commercial)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on DIY Home Improvement Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Drivers

- Lower Lending Rates Coupled with Increasing Land Costs

- Rapid Growth in Urbanization, Internal & External Migration and Increasing Employment Worldwide



Market Trend

- Favourable Government Policies and Necessity in Deduction of Electricity Bills towards Improving Energy Efficieny

- Adoption of Technological Advancements and Design Innovations in the form of New Materials, Color & Durable Finish Options in Developed Economies



Restraints

- High Cost of DIY Home Improvement Services

- Low Adoption Rate in Asian Pacific Countries Such as India, China, and Others



Opportunities

- Introduction of "Renovate Europe" Campaign to Reduce the Energy Bills in the European Union

- Growth in the Demand among the Consumers Pertaining to Fire-Rated Building Products in Developed Economies



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the DIY Home Improvement Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



