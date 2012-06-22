DIY Payroll Software: EzPaycheck Helps Daycare Owners Cut Cost on Paycheck Processing

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Payroll tax processing can be the nightmare for many daycare owners. Halfpricesoft.com, the small business payroll software provider, released the new edition of ezPaycheck software which will help small business process payroll taxes, print paychecks and file tax forms easily and smoothly.



“Many of our users are daycare providers that have fewer than 30 people on staff and don’t have an accountant,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily.”



The new features in the latest version include:



New enhanced graphic user interface - is engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how



Faster, easier Year-to-Date key function - increases the payroll software’s ease of use when starting use of the software in the middle of a fiscal year.



Improved data back-up and restore features - makes it faster and easier to back up payroll data for security



EzPaycheck payroll tax software is designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience. New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



Priced at just $89 per installation, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.