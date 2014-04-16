DIY Retail in Central and Eastern Europe 2014 Market Analysis and Development Forecasts for 2014-2019 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Explore the future of the Central and Eastern European DIY retail market.



Report analyses current conditions and development potential to 2019.



What is the status of market development in the DIY retail sectors of countries in Central and Eastern Europe? Which leading chain retailers participate in the region? Which are the sales leaders in each country? What are their expectations for earnings and expansion in the coming years? What are the key obstacles and opportunities in DIY retail in Central and Eastern Europe? Which trends are predicted to influence the market most profoundly?



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/diy-retail-in-central-and-eastern-europe-2014-market-analysis-and-development-forecasts-for-2014-2019-report.html



Consult DIY retail in Central and Eastern Europe 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2019 to discover the answers to these questions and many more. This expertly prepared PMR report features data, analysis and solid forecasts for conditions in the DIY retail markets in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine.



This comprehensive publication describes the macroeconomic and demographic aspects of each of these eight countries as well as in the region overall, and presents comprehensive data on sales and market value, recent performance and expected growth in this popular retail sector. Benefit from comparisons of regional DIY retail results to other parts of the world and assessments of housing and mortgage markets in each country and their influence on DIY retail expansion.



The unique report also offers readers an opportunity to compare and benchmark market conditions between individual countries. It presents detailed profiles of leading DIY retail chains in Central Europe, emphasizing their value, size and potential reach across the region, and includes an overview of the grocery hypermarket and online retail channels with regard to DIY sales.



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Clients who have purchased this innovative publication tell PMR that it is a valuable asset when researching the competition, locating investment opportunities, planning and developing investment and business strategies, tracking market saturation in specific areas of the Central and Eastern European DIY retail markets and preparing reports for in house management and shareholder use.



DIY retail in Central and Eastern Europe 2014, Market analysis and development forecasts for 2014-2019 is a must-have information asset for industry professionals responsible for the marketing and sales operations of companies engaged in DIY retail in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine. The publication is designed to aid the professional efforts of those involved in providing promotional and logistics services to DIY retailers as well as financial, real estate, contracting, research and other sector-related pursuits. Chambers of commerce and retail industry and trade related organizations, as well as research professionals with interests in the Central and Eastern European DIY sector will also appreciate the depth of data and detailed analyses that enable informed business decision making and successful strategic development - available in a single document that is economical to purchase and convenient to access.



The report was extended in both geographical scope and time frame in order to cover two of the fastest growing DIY markets in Europe: Russia and Ukraine and to provide a longer outlook for mid-term planning. The structure of the report was also reworked so that it provides easy access to the most relevant information to the user.



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Discover the market intelligence report that’s dedicated to helping businesses grow and prosper by providing all the statistical and analytical information needed to succeed in this market. Examine the possibilities available to your business - Purchase your copy now!



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