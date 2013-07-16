Recently published research from Verdict Research, "DIY Retailing in France | Verdict Market Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The French DIY market has been impacted greatly during the downturn as its value fell by 5.1% between 2008 and 2013, as disposable incomes come under greater pressure, consumer confidence remains very weak and the housing market remains stagnant. This report examines the market, forecasts its performance out to 2018, and discusses trends in the sector, making recommendations based on the findings.
Scope of this Report
- Identify the emerging trends and potential obstacles to successfully navigate a market which is set to remain challenging.
- Get a better understanding of how the how the 10 major specialists are performing in terms of market share and recent key events.
- Provides an analysis of how the overall French economy and customer behaviour impact the market and what recommendations can be made from them.
Report Highlights
While we forecast that the market will return to growth in 2014, we expect this recovery to be slow with growth below the pre-downturn levels. Unemployment levels are forecast to remain above pre-downturn levels discouraging and a housing market which remains volatile will discourage shoppers from making such purchases.
Bricorama's market share is set to fall in 2013, after being forced to close 32 stores in the Ile-de-France region on Sundays. Trading on Sunday is a complex issue with certain retailers allowed to open while others, including DIY retailers, are not. With greater clarification needed, there are consequences on both sides.
Specialists have taken a greater share of the market throughout the downturn, a trend that we forecast will continue over the next five years. As well as these retailers continuing to open new space, they have also benefited from non-specialists such as grocers moving out of DIY to flex their product mix more towards profitable areas.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How has the French economy impacted upon the French DIY market?
- How have specialists performed, both against non-specialists and between larger and smaller specialists? How can under performing channels improve?
- What impact is the internet having on the French DIY market and how should they be using this channel to boost performance?
