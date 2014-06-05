DIY Surveillance Pro Announces Sale Price for Digital Alarm Clock Spy Camera

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- With today’s technology, there are many devices to purchase that feature a spy camera implemented into the product. Inside the home or office, it is easy to conceal a recording device so individuals can keep an eye on their personal property. When a room features a digital clock on a desk, shelf, or headboard, DIY Surveillance Pro is announcing a sale price for their digital alarm clock spy camera. An alarm clock that features a pinhole camera directly next to the time, those interested can now purchase this wireless, nanny camera for the low price of $89.99.



When purchasing this surveillance camera in Philadelphia, individuals will be treated to a variety of features, including a 640 x 480 resolution with full color video. With the size of the camera, individuals can easily transport the product on business trips to keep an eye on the belongings in their hotel room. Weighing just seven ounces, this device has full sound with its built-in microphone, and the DigiClock supports up to 32GB MicroSB cards. This discrete way of recording allows individuals to monitor employees, children, or even catch an intruder.



The DigiClock from DIY Surveillance Pro comes with a rechargeable lithium ion battery, and users have the option of selecting motion detection to save time and recording space. On a single charge, users can receive up to 12 hours of video or 25 hours of audio. When the battery dies, it will take just four hours to completely charge. Allow the device to serve as a wake-up call in the morning, as it is fully functional, and a voice will announce the time when hitting the snooze button for an extra couple minutes of sleep. To hear more about this exclusive product, and other security camera systems in Philadelphia, please contact the company today.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems, it allows those to implement high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/.