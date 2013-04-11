DIY Surveillance Pro Announces Unique New Products Offered at a 10% Discount

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro offers a multitude of audio and video recording devices. Now, customers can take advantage of some major savings on hidden nanny cameras. A 10% discount is being offered on a variety of hidden recording devices. One item, the Slim USB Flash Drive with Secret Video and Audio Recorder is a must have for anyone interested in the ability to capture candid moments. This device has motion sensing capability and can record up to 32 gigabytes of media. This is one of the most affordable AV recording devices with the unique ability to remain undetected. This extremely compact device records video in high-definition and can last for two hours on a fully charged battery. There’s never been a better time to purchase the USB device than now, being offered at a 10% discount.



Another recording device, disguised as an ordinary household item, being offered at a 10% discount is the hidden electrical cover. Just about every room in a home has electrical outlets and electrical covers. Now, home and business owners can use these inconspicuous items to capture high-definition video when they aren’t around. With a year-long warranty and 10% off, now is the time to buy.



Also being offered at a discounted rate, is a functional alarm clock which duals as an audio/video recording device. There aren’t many recording devices that can be purchased for under $100 and have the ability to be used in so many different capacities. This alarm clock is perfect for placement in a bedroom where questionable activity may be suspected. Furthermore, the recording device is equipped with motion-sensing technology to optimize recording space and battery life. The device can record up to 12 hours of video and the battery can last for over a day.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/