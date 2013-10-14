DIY Surveillance Pro Now Offering Baby Monitors This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro, known as a leading provider of a CCTV security camera in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering a wide range of baby monitors that are available this fall 2013. In fact, they offer baby monitors with different options and functions, giving the homeowners the chance to install the best baby monitor for their needs.



Baby monitors are a great investment for a family as it can be used well into the toddler years and beyond. A baby monitor can give comfort to a family as it gives them the ability to either see and/or hear their child when they are not in the room. DIY Surveillance Pro offers baby monitors that have a range of functions and a wide range of prices. They offer everything from simple and inexpensive baby monitors that are audio only, to more advanced and expensive monitors with both audio and video. Some baby monitors can by synched with a smartphone giving the parent the ability to see and hear the baby right from their phone. Some baby monitors also offer two-way audio giving comfort to both the parent and the baby when needed the most. The most advanced baby monitors allow the parents to see the child through Skype with an instant and live stream. This baby monitor is wireless, allowing for easy DIY installation. Baby monitors are useful as the children grow older as well. For example, if the kids want to be in the basement playing, but the parents are upstairs, it’s convenient to be able to hear and/or see the children playing in the basement. Baby monitors give safety and peace of mind to the parents.



For home security camera systems in Philadelphia, contact DIY Surveillance Pro today and speak to a specialist to find the perfect baby monitor that fits in the budget and meets the needs of the household. Every situation is different and DIY Security Surveillance is there to help.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/.