DIY Surveillance Pro Now Offering Driveway Intercom Systems

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro is pleased to announce that they are now offering driveway intercom systems that provide affordable security to the home and family. With the holidays here, many people will be visiting homes and the homeowners can feel safe and secure knowing who is coming in the driveway every time.



DIY Surveillance Pro is offering a holiday special on an easy to use driveway intercom system. It’s easy to install and will make a chime go off in the house every time something passes by the infrared sensor set up on the driveway. This will let the homeowners know that someone is going to be knocking on the door and can add an additional level of security for parents of small children in the home. The holiday sale price of $34.99 will not last for long and giving the gift of peace of mind during the holidays is priceless. The unit is very easy for the homeowners to install. The unit is completely wireless and features a weather resistant housing.



DIY Surveillance Pro also offers a complete line of doorbell intercom systems to add an extra layer of security to the home. Some of the doorbell intercom systems feature a video camera so the homeowners can view who is at the door before they open the door. This can also bring comfort to the parents of young children who may not want to open to the door to unknown guests. All doorbell intercom systems are also on sale for the holidays so treat the family to safety, security, and comfort.



Visit DIY Surveillance Pro online today to see a full line of products for the home or office. All products are meant for the home or business owners to install themselves, so they are easy to use, affordable, and will give peace of mind to the home or business owner.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/.