DIY Surveillance Pro Now Offering Indoor Security Cameras for Small Businesses

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wider selection of indoor security cameras for small businesses and major retailers. A recent study shows that dishonest employees steal about 5 times more than shoplifters.



Installing a security camera in a place of business, whether it is a small business or major retailer, increases the recovery rate by almost 23 percent. This saves the company a lot of money over the course of a year. Retail theft is a very big problem in the United States and over time it will cause an increase in retail consumer prices. There are several reasons for the increase every year in both shoplifting and dishonest employees. The leading cause for retail shoplifting is poor economic conditions. Economic conditions cause consumers to shoplift items they can not afford anymore. It also leads to businesses not being able to hire as many store associates on the sales floor, which makes it easier for shoplifters to steal items. Organized retail crime activity is also growing and becoming more complex and difficult to target. Installing a security camera system in the retail store will allow the company to spend less money on employees to cover the sales floor. If shoplifters are aware of a security camera, they are far less likely to attempt to steal goods. However, if they attempt to steal, the recovery rate is very high compared to a business that doesn’t have a security camera installed.



Retail theft is a major problem and can be significantly decreased with the use of a security camera surveillance system. Whether looking for spy cameras in New York, a CCTV in Boston, or small business security cameras, call DIY Surveillance Pro to request a quote. They offer a large selection of do it yourself surveillance systems, making it easier than ever to afford a security camera in the place of business.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/.