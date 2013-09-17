DIY Surveillance Pro Now Offering New Hands Free Wireless Doorbell System

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro, a leader in providing nanny cameras in Philadelphia and covert cameras in New York, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a new hands free wireless doorbell system that can be connected to an existing doorbell wiring. This hands free wireless doorbell system includes a 2-wire color video system with a 7” high quality monitor and intercom system.



Times are changing and home security has become a top priority. When homeowners are not expecting a guest and the doorbell rings, it can make for a nervous situation, especially if the homeowner is home alone. Having the ability to see who is at the front door before opening it provides a nice level of peace of mind and security. Many times the door bell rings and homeowners wish they had not opened the door because there is a salesman standing there trying to sell them something they don’t need, or want. A hands free wireless doorbell also provides comfort for the parents when their children answer the door. The parents can teach their kids not to answer the door unless they recognize the person. There are many situations when having the ability to see who is at the door before answering it can become a convenience and provide another level of protection to the homeowners.



DIY Surveillance Pro offers products that the homeowners can install themselves. This will save them time and money while providing them with top level home security. There are many reasons why homeowners may need more security, or perhaps they just want to sleep better at night. Installing a hands free wireless doorbell with a 7” monitor adds a level of security for the entire family. The family can see and hear everything and it also provides all day and all night protection with night vision capability.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/.