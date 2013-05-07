DIY Surveillance Pro Now Offering the iRecovery Stick

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- DIY Surveillance Pro offers a variety of audio and video surveillance products. A few customer favorites include: hidden nanny cameras, indoor/outdoor wireless cameras, and an array of covert recording devices. The list goes on and on and customers can purchase anything from security equipment to advanced baby monitor systems. Whether it is a small business owner or a homeowner, DIY Security can assist customers in finding the right security solution at a discounted price. Now, DIY Security is offering a unique and useful device called the iRecovery Stick.



Approximately 1 in 10 cell phone users have an iPhone. Nearly 50 million Americans are proud iPhone users. As many now know, the iPhone is much more than a communication device. In fact, iPhones are being relied on as a resource in almost every facet of life. With the abundance of users and the increased capability of these phones, a wealth of information can be obtained from an iPhone. Now, customers can contact DIY Secuirty about all of their information gathering and surveillance needs.



The iRecovery stick is an incredibly capable and compact device. The device looks identical to a standard USB drive. However, the iRecovery stick is able to obtain information from any iPhone including: contact information, deleted text messages, call history, internet history, and much more. Furthermore, the iRecovery stick is compatible with all iPhones up to an operating system of 5.51.1.



Customers who may be suspicious of a significant other or parents who may be worried about their children’s location will find the iRecovery stick extremely useful. The iRecovery stick is unique in the fact that it is able to retrieve information that was deleted. Also, the iRecovery stick is extremely easy to use. Customers simply need to connect the iPhone to their computer along with the iRecovery stick and follow the instructions provided. Whatever the security or surveillance concern may be, DIY Security will help each customer identify the most appropriate solution.



About DIY Surveillance Pro

DIY Surveillance Pro is owned and operated by a small team of friends who are just looking to offer property owners the greatest products and services for all their needs. They are fully equipped with the most experienced security specialists who take pride in designing systems that will keep homes and offices safe. By offering do-it-yourself security systems it allows those to offer high quality products at the most affordable prices on the market. They offer a variety of security systems, hardware and accessories for those looking to add value to their homes.



For more information visit http://www.diysecuritysurveillance.com/