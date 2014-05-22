DIY Tax Form W2 1099 : EzW2 Software Supports EFile Feature in 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- "EzW2 Software gives employers peace of mind when printing (paper) and efiling (paperless) W2 and 1099 MISC forms for employees in Year 2014.” said Halfprice.com founder Dr. Ge.



ezW2 can fill out, print or generate the efile documents for forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. ezW2 software is approved by SSA to print tax forms on white paper which eliminates the needs of the expensive red-ink W2 forms. The new quick efile feature is for customers who want to save time and the environment.



ezW2 is compatible with Windows 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and XP. To ensure each customer’s satisfaction, Halfpricesoft.com makes ezW2 software available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Customers can test-drive the software along with all if its available features without cost or obligation before purchasing.



Key features of ezW2 software:



- EzW2 software can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper to cut cost on pre-printed forms. And the black and white substitute form of W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.



- EzW2 software can print the recipient copies in 4-up format to help customers cut cost on white paper.



- EzW2 can print 1099-MISC recipient copies on white paper.



- EzW2 Software can fill in 2 different red forms on the same sheet for businesses who still prefer the traditional red forms and cut cost on red forms.



- EzW2 can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge.



- Available in efile and PDF file format for only $79.00 to customers needing to print and file quickly.



Halfpricesoft.com also offers ezW2Correction software to enable customers to print W2 Correction forms for employees that were previously printed incorrectly for some reason.



Priced from $39, ezW2 software is affordable for any business. Preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W-2 tax forms is no longer frustrating for small business owners. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes customers to download ezW2 application today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.