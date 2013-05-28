Beautiful DIY Wedding Programs Available from LCI Paper

Marlborough, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- It's no secret that wedding expenses can quickly escalate beyond control, which is why many couples choose to take on DIY projects before tying the knot. At LCIPaper.com, any do it yourself minded couples will find a huge selection of beautiful DIY wedding programs available, providing a great way to save money and keep expenses in check, while adding a touch of personal style to the big day.



One of the best and easiest ways to help a DIY wedding program stand out from the crowd and make a lasting impression on wedding guests will be to choose a specialty paper, and there's no better place online than LCI Paper. At LCIPaper.com, there are over 150 paper colors and more than 15 brands, ensuring that anyone's DIY wedding programs end up exactly as envisioned.



This includes textured cardstocks and linen cardstocks in all colors and varieties, as well as metallic card stocks. Translucent Japanese Vellum paper instantly provides an elegant touch to DIY wedding programs, while other lightweight Japanese papers with beautiful and intricate patterns and color schemes are also available.



The options don't end there, either, and there are many other fun and unique ways to add a personal touch to DIY wedding programs. Ribbons or bows, decorate clips, elastic loops, glitter and more can all be seamlessly added onto a DIY wedding program.



DIY wedding programs can be as simple and straightforward, or elaborate and adorned, as any couple would like. There are quick and easy choices which only require printing from a home computer, while others may require a bit more of that do it yourself nature, adding decorations and small finishing touches, or completing folds and other assembly steps.



LCI Paper makes it easy, providing wedding program kits and accessories, allowing couples to turn their program into a fancy enclosure or folded book, or a rolled up scroll provided to each guest.



To see all of the wonderful DIY wedding programs, wedding envelopes, materials, kits, accessories and ideas which are currently available, visit LCIPaper.com, or call 508.281.5088 with any questions about getting started with LCI Paper's do it yourself wedding programs.



About LCI Paper

LCI Paper was founded in 1995 by a team with decades of experience. Today, they're an online leader for beautiful and high quality invitations, stationery and specialty paper products. LCI Paper provides consumers with a huge array of exclusive designs and a multitude of papers and envelopes to quickly and easily customize any project, from wedding invitations, to all the extras for the ceremony and reception, to save the dates, graduation invitations, announcements, and much more. Visit LCIPaper.com to see the full collection of invitations, envelopes, paper and other supplies.