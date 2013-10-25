DIYDriftwood.com Offers Easy and Affordable Way to Get the Look of Natural Driftwood

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish, a new product developed by DIYDriftwood.com, enables DIY enthusiasts to achieve a driftwood finish in minutes on wood furniture at a fraction of the cost at only $12.99. The product is a powder solution which mixes easily with water and then is applied to bare, unfinished and untreated wood. The results are a spectacular natural looking driftwood gray color that usually develops within 15 minutes of application. Instead of spending hours trying to achieve that driftwood finish with paint, you can now achieve it in minutes with Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish, 1 cup of water and a paint brush.



Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish was created by K.L.Poe after many years of using faux finishing techniques to re-create the highly sought after driftwood weathered wood appearance. “I knew I couldn’t afford the prices being charged for driftwood finished furniture, so I had to come up with an easier and cheaper way to make it easy to achieve a driftwood finish and one that any DIY enthusiast would be able to do. This product makes it easy to achieve a driftwood finish,” states Poe. “We’ve had customers use it on ceiling beams, wood floors, old picture frames, back splashes, art installations, and of course thrift store furniture finds.”



Purchasing furniture with this look can prove quite expensive, states Poe, but the Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish is a simple and easy, with no messy cleanup and provides a gorgeous, beautiful and long lasting weathered gray driftwood finish at a hard-to-beat price. Poe continues saying, "Driftwood finished furniture is very much in style and very expensive. You can turn a treasured piece or thrift store find into a beautiful and expensive looking driftwood weathered wood finished piece yourself."



Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish Product will develop deeper, darker tones on different woods, but can be easily diluted with water to get just the right shade of driftwood. It can be used for indoor or outdoor use and, once applied, is safe for humans, animals and the environment. It is not recommended for use on parawood, rubberwood, Malaysian oak, balsa or particle board. For more information, visit the website DIYDriftwood.com.



Driftwood Weathered Wood Finish is available on Amazon and through the DIYDriftwood.com website, along with additional DIYDriftwood products including Driftwood Natural Beeswax Wood Butter, Driftwood Liming Wax and Driftwood Weathering Wax in Slate Gray.



About DIYDriftwood.com

The official DIYDriftwood.com website is dedicated to inspiring artists whose medium is driftwood and to encourage and teach others the many artistic ways to use driftwood in crafts, furniture, landscaping and art. The site features tutorials, advise and resources relating to driftwood.