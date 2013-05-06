DIYGardenPlans.com Now Offers DIY Detailed Pergola Plans

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- DIYGardenPlans.com, a website that offers guides, plans, and tips for gardening, recently added detailed pergola plans to their site. The website is the creation of Jason Cardell, an experienced woodworker and gardener, who took the site live in 2012 to offer do-it-yourself gardening advice and building plans for builders of every level.



The pergola plans posted on the site are ideal for both beginners and professional builders. With simple instructions and clear images Cardell offers design plans that anyone can follow. There are separate plans for pergola’s that are 8 feet, 10 feet or 12 feet and Cardell lists all of the materials needed to finish the projects. The helpful diagrams also show the exact measurements of the height and the width of the finished pergola.



Visitors to the website can download the design plans directly to their computer and the plans are offered at a very affordable price via a safe and secure payment method. The plans arrive as a PDF file and can easily be stored and printed as the project gets underway.



Cardell’s DIY Garden Plans website also features plans for garden and storage sheds, bird houses and garden arbors. As with the pergola plans Cardell offers clear and easy-to-follow instruction on how to finish the project.



In addition to building plans and advice the website also offers guides and tips on several garden issues such as how to compost, the best ways to fight pests and diseases, a guide to gardening, and several “how to” features that answer common questions that gardeners have.



Cardell says he plans to add more plans on a regular basis and fans of the site can visit http://diygardenplans.com/ often to see what’s new. Those interested in learning more can also email Cardell via the form on the website’s “Contact Us” page.



About Jason Cardell

Jason Cardell is an experienced woodworker. He enjoys building outdoor projects as well as gardening. Cardell started DIYGardenPlans back in 2012. You can see his gardening articles and outdoor projects by visiting his website. The website is slowly growing, and has been getting lots of request for more DIY projects.



Company: DIYGardenPlans.com

Location: Sacramento, California

Contact: http://diygardenplans.com/contact-us/

Website: http://diygardenplans.com/