Dj Burnhard and Brendan Vintedge Sign with Spectrum Talent Agency (Nyc)

Arlingotn, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The prolific Electronic Music duo of BurnHard and Brendan Vintedge announce they have reached an agreement with New York City based artist management group Spectrum Talent Agency to handle all booking. Representing other artists such as Kelly Rowland, Aaron Carter, Deborah Cox, Blu Cantrell, Kat DeLuna, Louie DeVito and Kristine W, Spectrum is one of the most prestigious names in artist management. Formed in 2003, Spectrum specializes in R&B, Hip Hop, Pop and House musicians.



BurnHard, an established DJ and professional dance floor rocker, is a producer known well amongst influential circles. Blending the current hotness of EDM, Chillstep, Trap, Electro and Dubstep, BurnHard's spot on production values shine through in each work. Combining crisp highs, thundering lows and hot melodies into a tight package with Brendan's vocals, BurnHard is truly a master of his craft.



A featured contestant on season six of “American Idol,” Brendan Vintedge has worked hard to forge a name for himself in the ever so growing world of music. Having releases on such labels as System Recordings, Kolour, Muzique Boutique, Lost My Dog and Loud East, Brendan pushes the boundaries of modern popular music with his unique infusion of R&B, Chillstep (Chill-out), Trap and EDM.



In April 2013, this dynamic duo teamed up on the Life In Color tour (Formally known as Day Glow) and rocked out in front of 10,000 plus EDM junkies. In the past, they also have performed at the Winter Music Conference (WMC) and various venues and music festivals across the US.



WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

http://amediamindset.blogspot.com/2013/06/listen-up-burnhard-feat-brendan-vintedge.html#.Uc85rCiB7Ag.twitter

http://survivingthegoldenage.com/burnhard-brendan-vintedge-oh-sheila/

http://www.bootlegi.com/2013/07/burnhard-brendan-vintedge-an-electronic-education/

http://www.obscuresound.com/2013/07/burnhard-oh-sheila-feat-brendan-vintedge/

http://www.musichostnetwork.com/burnhard-oh-sheila-feat-brendan-vintedge/

http://hypem.com/search/brendan%20vintedge/1/



GIVE THEM A LISTEN

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ld3W8rFuqI8

http://www.soundcloud.com/burnhardbeats



CONTACT INFO

For booking contact Matt Leader at matt@spectrumtalentagency.com

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brendan_Vintedge_(musician)

Bio on site http://www.spectrumtalentagency.com/artist_biography_view.php?ArtistID=146



Kevin Neely

Antrim Digital

http://www.antrimdigital.com

pr@antrimdigital.com