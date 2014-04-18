DJ Grandpa's Crib, The Crowdfunding Podcast Showcases Live Kickstarter Projects and People Behind Them

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Crowdfunding has become a buzzword among artists, innovators and entrepreneurs. While media are full of fantastic success stories, less than half of the projects posted on Kickstarter reach their goal. The main reason of failures is the lack of publicity. Every day Kickstarter hosts approximately 4,000 live campaigns. Getting found and noticed by potential backers is no easier than reaching the first page on Google.



DJ Grandpa's Crib, THE Crowdfunding Podcast streaming every Monday at 9-30 pm EST has been helping to connect interesting projects with people looking to support innovative crowdfunding campaigns. It hosted interviews with creators of 350 crowdfunding campaigns in 2013. Eighty-five percent of them were successfully funded.



This Monday the podcast will showcase four live Kickstarter projects.



-Empower your nights with Rusty Lamps! has been created by Rusty Ryan from Seattle, WA. The artist is hoping to add more light to people’s lives by producing creative lamps with personal flair. Those who want to support the idea with a minimum donation, can get GLOW IN THE DARK sticker with just $5 pledge



-Sakura - The Board Game is brought on market by Benjamin Cope from Provo, UT. It is a resource collecting expandable competitive game set in feudal Japan. It is easy to learn, lightning-fast to play, and does not have player elimination. No wonder it is so popular among the Kickstarter crowd: it raised sixty percent of the goal of $25,000 in first three days of the live campaign.



-The Adventure Pillow is the second Kickstarter project of Scott Rochlin from Seattle, WA. This product was born based on the feedback received from the backers of his first project, The Fresh Pillow. Every camper’s dream comes true with a compact dry comfortable and washable travel pillow. Alpine superlight pillow, which can be preordered on Kickstarter for just $29, packs to the size of a grapefruit and for sure, will be a great addition to a family camping trip.



-AETHERIUM is represented by Chris Tavonatti at ANVIL EIGHT GAMES, a collective of gamers from Chicago, IL. His project is a skirmish level miniatures board game set in a cyber-mindscape where the world changes with the will of the players. The campaign has reached already its funding goal of $20,000 with 10 more days to go which means the creators will be able to offer even better choices to their backers by funding the stretch goals.



Show Producer: Von Rupert

Theme Music: Trevor Williams

For additional information about DJ Grandpa's Crib, THE Crowdfunding Podcast and how to get featured contact DJ Grandpa:



djg@djgrandpa.com

Phone (703) 239-3148

Or visit the Podcast’s website: www.djgrandpa.com.