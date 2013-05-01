DJ Link Has Just Launched, Provides Premier DJ and Entertainment Services Across New Zealand

Dunedin, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- DJ Link has just launched, and it aims to provide premier DJ and entertainment services across the south island of New Zealand for both private and commercial entities.



DJ Link was created after noticing a niche in the Dunedin club scene. There is the need for more DJ talent, fresh Dj talent to be more specific, in Dunedin’s vibrant bar and club landscape.



Phil Weatherston and Mark Maly founders of DJ Link realized that there are plenty of good DJs in the area, but that these talented artists do not have the social leverage to grab the attention of decision makers in commercial establishments. Likewise, many commercial establishments do not know where to look for the talented DJs that will hype up their clubs since many of these DJs are underground and don’t have mainstream promotion.



DJ Link was created to solve this problem. The interface is a platform for both parties, DJs and club owners, to interact. DJs can create a comprehensive profile to promote themselves to clubs and bars, get experienced representation. Better yet, club and bar owners can feel confident with DJ Link’s performance guarantee for clubs, which is something that no other company in this sector offers.



Yet another advantage of DJ Link is the company’s sound evolution. DJ Link has regular workshops with DJs of various styles. Through these workshops, DJs learn more about other artists’ styles and mix new sounds that aren’t native to their typical repertoire. Because of this, bars, clubs, and private parties get to hear fresh sounds by a local DJ. They can even switch between multiple DJs to keep guests entertained.



DJ Link hopes that bar owners and DJs alike with take advantage of this service, and they hope to expand into more geographic areas as soon as possible.



For more information about DJ Link and how this brand new website can be beneficial to planning a wedding, party, or event, visit them online at www.djlink.net.nz or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/nzdjlink