DJ Phellix's "Artemis Ft. Sant" Featured in "Everlust", a Brand New V/A on Camel Riders

Malaga City, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- DJ Phellix, popular Iranian DJ and Music Producer is pleased to share that his track "Artemis ft. Sant is currently being featured on a brand new V/A on Camel Riders – "Everlust". The compilation album includes 25 multicultural stories with diversified musical narration by returning artists as well as new artists. Everlust, compiled by Seel, brings together several genres and electronic sounds including Down tempo, Indie Dance and Deep House. Several organic elements and instruments were used by artists during the compilation. The fusion is not just a collaboration of different sounds and instruments but it is also a mesmerizing amalgamation of several backgrounds, cultures and perspectives of life.



EverLust is here to stay and will constantly remind that life on earth might be limited but music is there for eternity passing through generations after generations. The sounds and reverberations created by these humans are timeless and eternal. Artists may come and artists may go but their music will live forever. And if there is something that has the power to bring unity and harmony amongst humans it is definitely music which is present in countless aspects in millions of lives around the world. DJ Phellix's Sant (IR) is a beautiful representation of soulful music with a combination of melodies inspired by ethereal Iranian culture.



To know more visit https://www.djphellix.com/



About https://www.djphellix.com/

DJ Phellix was born as Mohammad Reza Sadeghi in Tehran on 28th April 1988. A graduate in IT Engineering and Gemology, his interest and passion was always music which led him to be a lead electric guitarist and a rhythm guitarist in several rock bands. He started his career as a DJ in 2012 and is known for blending traditional Iranian music with western music.



Media Contact



Website: https://www.djphellix.com