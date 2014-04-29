DJs and Other Artists Are Now Exploring Their Talents Through EDM Festivals

Ljubljana, Slovenia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The music industry has transformed from being a conservative industry to a much more versatile industry. It has witnessed so many new artists over the past few decades with new talents with an incredible taste for music and lyrics. Electronic Dance Music has also witnessed a paradigm shift with many artists including DJs who are willing to explore their talent in this area. EDM is a mix of different sounds such as Techno, Drum & Bass, Dubstep, Trance, Glitch, Hardstyle, Breakbeats, Trap and many others. Each artist has his or her unique choice of EDM music.



EDM festivals bring the artists and the audiences closer to each other. These festivals are great opportunities for fans to watch their favorite artists perform closely. At the same time artists can also showcase their talent amidst a massive group of people. Young people especially are great fans of this type of music. Live shows and EDM music festivals are being conducted all across the world and talented DJs are making the most out of these festivals and shows. Forbes calls the DJs as “Electronic Cash Kings” because this profession is one of the greatest sources of income for these DJs. Touring DJs especially make a lot of income when compared to the non-touring bands.



There is a great demand for EDM festivals these days. These events are organized for a variety of reasons including fund raising and fans are ready to pay anything to be a part of the audience. The attendees at the recent Electric Daisy Carnival paid a whopping $215 to attend the event. The Electric Zoo Festival in Las Vegas was a three day extravagant event and the turnout was close to 320,000 people. EDM artists are now collaborating pop and hip hop artisits who are also chart toppers such as David Guetta collaborating with Kid Cudi, Akon, Fergie and Nicki Minaj. This collaboration between EDM and Pop music gains a lot of attention and increases the global fan base.



To know more about Electronic Music Festivals visit website www.edmfestival.com



About http://www.edmfestival.com

EDM Festival, www.edmfestival.com is a site which offers exclusive information on EDM or Electronic Dance Music. The site also provides details on how EDM is being widely accepted by both artists and the audiences and how the EDM music festivals are the much awaited events across the world.



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