DK Photonics Announced Its Mini CWDM(Compact CWDM) Mux/Demux Module

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- DK Photonics now can offers a Mini CWDM (compact CWDM) module that provides bandwidth capacity expansion for future network growth in one of the industry’s smallest packages.The compact CWDM modules are based on free space optics technology.It is available in 4-or 8-channel,even 18-channel configurations.It have lower overall insertion loss and better uniformity across the channels. Operating Temperature can be -40°C ~ +85°C available upon request.Its compact size and unique carrier tray set it apart, making it easier to deploy in a variety of field situations.



The Compact CWDM module comes with a carrier that allows for fast and easy snap-in mounting to splice tray or closure. Key benefits:



Compact size: (L)44x(W)25x(H)6.0 mm or (L)44x(W)33x(H)6.0mm or(L)53.8x(W)28x(H)8 mm. Other dimensions can be customized on request.



Free Space Optics design: Lower overall insertion loss and better uniformity across the channels.



High stability and reliability:Operating Temperature: -40°C ~ +85°C available upon request.



Simplified inventory management: The same component can be used in the head end or outside plant and as a Mux or Demux.



About DK Photonics

DK Photonics has been a well-established specialized fiber optic component supplier for fiber optic telecommunication,fiber lasers and fiber sensor applications in those years. We have excellent engineering capability, a well-established manufacturing process, and a high-quality standard.DK Photonics' promotion products including:1 064nm High Power Isolator,1064nm Components, PM Components, (2+1)X1 Pump Combiner,Pump Laser Protector,Mini-size CWDM,100GHz DWDM,Optical Circulator,PM Circulator,PM Isolator,Fused Coupler,Mini Size Fused WDM.



You are most welcome to contact DK Photonics (http://www.dkphotonics.com) to explore a wide range of promising business opportunities.



Media Contact

Company:DK Photonics Technology Limited

Name:Bill Lee

Address1: 6/F,D Bldg., Huafeng Industry Park

Address2: Hangcheng Rd., Xixiang, Bao’an

Phone :+86-755-36820366

Email: info@dkphotonics.com

City Shenzhen

State Guangdong

Country China

Website / URL: http://www.dkphotonics.com