D.L. Newslow and Associates Works with TraceGains to Help Food Quality and Reduce Costs

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Debby Newslow is President of D. L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. located in Orlando, Florida. She is the author of The ISO 9000 Quality System: Applications in Food and Technology and is also the author of a HACCP-based chapter included in the John Wiley & Sons release of the Food Safety Compendium. Newslow said, “We are pleased to welcome TraceGains as a DLN Partner! TraceGains helps Quality and Strategic Sourcing departments simultaneously reduce costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & Beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ Supplier Compliance and Supplier Impact solutions.”



Companies can quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs, which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery. This actionable intelligence can then be quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum, while purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased.



By achieving 100% actionable visibility on all incoming COAs, often before product receipt, companies can move to exception-based management, allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks such as advanced quality control, strategic sourcing, proactive supplier management, and better customer service.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



