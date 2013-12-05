DLA Editors & Proofers Announces Specialized APA Style Editing Services

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- DLA Editors & Proofers, a leading provider of copy editing and proofreading services, now offers clients help in tackling the challenging requirements of the American Psychological Association (APA) style. Originally developed for papers written in the fields of psychology and psychiatry, the APA style is becoming increasingly popular for essays, articles, theses, and dissertations in many of the other social sciences.



DLA Editors & Proofers’ APA style editing service comes with one simple guarantee: No matter the paper they are asked to edit, they will ensure all aspects of it adheres 100% to the APA style, and that each correction can be supported with a specific reference to the APA style manual.



“Whether it was a dissertation they were writing or an article they hoped to have published, we heard our clients’ frustrations with the APA style and developed a professional, reliable solution to offer them,” said David Lombardino, president and founder of DLA Editors & Proofreaders. “Our clients can relax knowing that no matter how complicated their subject, they will no longer have to worry about APA.”



In addition to editing for adherence to the standard APA style, DLA Editors & Proofers can also ensure a paper adheres to any custom requirements. This could be for a dissertation needing to follow a program’s unique guidelines or a research article obliged to conform to the standards of a particular journal. In all cases, each edit is carefully reviewed to ensure the requirements are flawlessly met.



APA style editing is provided by DLA Editors & Proofers as a complimentary value added to their popular Complete Editing With Comments and Complete Editing Without Comments services.



To submit your paper or project for editing, including for adherence to the APA style, visit http://www.dlaeditors.com/.



About DLA Editors & Proofers

DLA Editors & Proofreaders delivers clients the highest quality, most affordable document editing and proofreading services available anywhere. The company does this by providing thoughtful, objective feedback, personalized to the client’s voice and style, and aligned with the objectives you have for your document. Active clients number into the thousands and represent the full spectrum of document needs; from authors, colleges, students and professors to publishers, marketing firms, graphic designers and entrepreneurs. Our clients come from around the world and many are non-native English speakers.