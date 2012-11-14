d'Leedon - Strategic Location, World-Class Developmental Features and Excellent Amenities in the Vicinity Ranks the Launch Well Above Its Competitors

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- The epitome of city-fringe living – that’s what developers are claiming about d’Leedon, the new 36 storey high rise development in the Farrer precinct. This article evaluates the factors that make d’Leedon an appealing investment.



Strategic Location



Strategically located in the highly desired and prestigious district 10, d’Leedon is perfect for anyone that relishes the unparalleled connectivity that city-fringe living provides. Residences have Farrer Road MRT right at their doorstep, which connects them seamlessly to any part of Singapore. Farrer Road is also located just beside major roads and expressways that lead right to the heart of the city. Being situated in the Holland/Bukit Timah area also means that the 36 storey high d’Leedon will feature prominently in the Farrer skyline – but that is not all. Surrounded by low-rise private residential properties and Good Class Bungalows (GCBs), residents are assured of the highly sought after panoramic skyline view of the Singapore city. This is something very rare in compact and clustered Singapore.



World Class Developmental Features



Of course, being strategically located will not be sufficient for a demanding investor. Investors also need to know that what they are investing in is modern and of a high standard. Designed by globally renowned architect Zaha Hadid, who was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize (considered to be the Nobel Prize of architecture) in 2004, d’Leedon is her first residential project in Singapore. Zaha Hadid is truly distinguished in her own league and is currently working on a multitude of projects including the London Aquatic Centre (2012 Olympic games), high speed train stations in Naples, Opera Houses in Middle East as well as major planning projects in Beijing. And of course d’Leedon, a marvelous development of 7 towers that escalate to the sky, which prominence is set to outshine any others in the area. There is a large expanse of land (only 20% is utilized by the 7 towers) dedicated for landscaping and facilities. These facilities include a gymnasium, events courts, restaurant, retail, children’s wet play area, tennis courts and many others. Residents know what they are getting is indeed truly luxurious and world class.



Excellent Amenities and Schools



There is also an excellent range of entertainment, dining and recreational options around d’Leedon. It is located close to many popular and exciting leisure hubs like Holland Village, Tanglin Village and Dempsey Hill, as well as the world class Orchard Road shopping belt. There are also many recreational spaces like the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Singapore Island Country Club that is just a short drive away.



In highly competitive Singapore, parents are usually eager to stay near to good schools to facilitate the entry of their children to these schools. d’Leedon is located within 2 km to two of the most prestigious primary schools in Singapore, Nanyang Primary School and Raffles Girls’ Primary School, and this is a huge pull for many families. There are also reputable instituitions like Hwa Chong Instituition and the National University of Singapore that is just a short drive away.



The development’s close proximity to business hubs such as One-North, Biopolis (renowned biomedical R&D hub), Fusionpolis (R&D for electronics and technology and the future media hub, Mediapolis, also means that there is a great opportunity for high rental yields and capital appreciation.



Conclusion



From the above reasons, readers can now understand why there is much anticipation over d’Leedon, a development that boasts full-fledged amenities, ace location and a myriad of facilities. It is indeed the epitome of city-fringe living.



