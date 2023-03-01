DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at DLocal Limited.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DLocal Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Uruquay based DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC ("Muddy Waters") published a research report concluding that DLocal "is likely a fraud." Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable "that flatly contradict one another" and that there is "a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries' accounts payable and accounts receivable." Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.



Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) declined from over $37 per share in late 2021 to as low as $9.03 on November 17, 2022.



On December 1, 2022, Muddy Waters published a second report stating that DLocal has held calls with clients from several banks, stressing that it had separated client funds from its own. The report also said that DLocal's calls with clients were "non-specific" and "sweet-talking," and that "all [the Company] needed to do to address this issue was provide an explanation as to how the cash flows reconcile."



