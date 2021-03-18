DMARC Software Market Rising Demand for next 5 years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global DMARC Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. DMARC Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the DMARC Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dmarcian (United States), EasyDMARC Inc. (United States), Redshift Limited (United Kingdom), Barracuda Networks Inc. (United States), GoDMARC (India), MXToolBox Inc. (United States), ValiMail Inc. (United States), DuoCircle LLC (United States), PowerDMARC (United States) and ValiMail Inc. (United States).



DMARC Software Overview

Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance software abbreviated as DMARC Software, is an Authentication Software that identifies Malicious emails intended to extract Personal or Sensitive Information form the Receiver. The Software uses Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender-Policy Framework (SPF) to Authenticate the Email. Any Malicious activity coming from domains under the organization's control Including the Non-Sending Domains, Active Sending Domains and Defensively Registered Domains is shielded. DMARC Software Enables receivers to identify spoofed domain email & Authorizes receivers to take action on email that fails to verify. Both Senders & Receivers of the Email face low risk of Email Fraud due to DMARC.



Market Drivers

- Growing Fraudulent Practises.

- Demand for Brand Visibility through Secure Means.

- Reduces Customer Service Costs associated with fraud Emails.



Market Trend

- Increasing Usage of Email as a Medium for Formal communication.



Restraints

- Hard to Implement, due to use of old Standards namely SKF and DIKM.

- DMARC does not Address whether the Content is Malicious or Fraudulent.



Opportunities

- Integration with Advance Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Blockchain will.

- Increasing Digitization across Remote Regions.



Challenges

- Reduce Technical errors & Software Glitches.

- Easily Exploitable Loopholes.



The Global DMARC Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Email Spoofing, Phishing Scams, Ransomware, Data Breach, Other Cybercrimes), Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, Web Based), Industry (Finance and insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Entertainment, Social media, Retail and supermarkets, Shipping, Government), Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global DMARC Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DMARC Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DMARC Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the DMARC Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the DMARC Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DMARC Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, DMARC Software Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global DMARC Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



