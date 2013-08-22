DMC Property Maintenance Inc. Announce Commercial Snow Removal Services in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- DMC Property Maintenance Inc. is pleased to offer commercial snow removal services in Philadelphia for the upcoming winter season. Businesses that have single or multiple locations throughout Philadelphia can benefit from commercial snow removal services. DMC Property Maintenance will promptly remove snow from a commercial property, keeping the exterior of the building maintained throughout the winter season. The exterior of the building will be safe and presentable for employees, customers, and potential business partners. To hire DMC Property Maintenance for commercial snow removal in Philadelphia, please contact the office by calling 215-716-1297.



Various businesses throughout Philadelphia can benefit from hiring DMC Property Maintenance for commercial snow removal service. Businesses will be greeted with regular visits to the job site, by staff members who are professionally trained and certified to handle any type of snow removal situation. DMC staff members will apply ice melt to the affected areas, shovel walkways, plow parking lots and do whatever it is necessary to have the property looking its best. Those interested can contact DMC Property Maintenance to find out more information on how to customize a package to meet their property’s specific snow removal needs.



Customized packages for snow removal in Phila help clients choose the exact services they need. DMC Property Maintenance understands that all property sizes are different, which is why they want their clients to have the ability to have endless options. If there is a specific service that is not listed on the website, DMC Property Maintenance will be more than happy to accommodate it. Accommodating a client’s exact specifications is what makes DMC Property Maintenance stand out amongst its competitors.



About DMC Property Maintenance Inc.

As a leading provider of exterior services company, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. provides exterior services for commercial, corporate, industrial and government clients with over 16 years in business and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC provides a full suite of services for snow and ice management. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.