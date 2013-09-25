DMC Property Maintenance Inc. Announces Expansion of Snow and Ice Management Services in Philadelphia This Upcoming Winter Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- DMC Property Maintenance Inc., a leading provider of snow and ice management services in Philadelphia, is excited for yet another wonderful snow-filled season. This year, the company plans on taking on more than ever by expanding their successful empire. Included this year will be new ice control products, along with the usual, every day, quality and completely customizable service to suit any business’ snow maintenance needs.



Needing service for a one-time event or expecting people coming from corporate and want to make a lasting impression? For these important reasons, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. offers a per push pricing structure. This service is structured to a set billable rate for each time the plow is “pushed”, hence “per push”. Additional costs for salting may apply.



Individuals may also be interested in taking advantage of the company’s most popular neat, clean and under control package that includes a fixed seasonal price. This package is one of the most popular amongst Philadelphia businesses looking to take charge during the winter season. This package ensures clients have the peace of mind that their site is getting copious attention without having to call or supervise. A business is added to a fixed route and will always receive a presence in a timely fashion with proper pretreatment, clearing and ice mediation. A lot of businesses prefer this option, as this is the best way to keep total control.



Remember, snow doesn’t wait for people to be awake or on the clock. It is very comforting to know that if a storm is on its way, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. will take care of everything, leaving people with nothing to do but to grab a hot cocoa after work, snuggle in and enjoy the winter beauty. While clients are relaxing, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. professionals are hard on the job making sure clients arrive to their businesses to see they have been steadily kept neat, clean and under control. Interested in hiring DMC Maintenance Inc. for snow maintenance or snow removal in Philadelphia? Contact the company today for a customized quote.



About DMC Property Maintenance Inc.

As a provider of Snow and Ice Management, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. offers services for commercial clients, with over 16 years in business, and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all you snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.