DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Announces Snow Removal Services in Philadelphia This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is pleased to announce the continuation of their snow removal services in Philadelphia this fall. Even though it is still October, property owners should begin to think about snow removal in Phila. It is never too early to prepare for the winter season and DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. can devise a snow removal plan that will keep properties clear and accessible throughout the entire season.



By hiring DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. for snow removal services, business owners, property managers and landlords ensure their properties are free of snow so that their employees and customers maintain full access and accessibility. In business for nearly two decades, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is committed to giving customers affordable and customizable packages. By using a sophisticated weather tracking system, the company is able to be informed quickly when a certain area is expecting to be hit by snow, freezing rain and all other winter weather. Because of this technology, employees are able to arrive on-site early with the proper snow removal equipment and preventative materials.



The weather is expected to be unpredictable this winter, so it is a good idea to contact DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. today for a consultation. Professionals of the company can assist property owners with deciding on which services will best suit their needs includes plowing of a parking lot, sidewalk snow removal, salting, deicing and much more. The size, location and type of property will help the company determine which snow services of Phila should be used in the custom package. On a sunny fall October day, it may not seem like the right time to contact a snow removal company, but before everyone knows it, the winter will arrive and DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will be there to answer the call.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of Snow and Ice Management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients, with over 16 years in business, and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.