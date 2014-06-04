DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Expanding Their Equipment for Winter 2014-15

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- With the abundance of snowfall that hit the city of Philadelphia this winter, corporations and businesses begin looking for a reliable service to ensure their property is free of snow throughout the winter of 2014-15. As weather patterns consistently change, it is vital to the success of a business during the wintry weather to clear the property in a timely manner. For those businesses that reside in Philadelphia, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is announcing they are in the process of expanding their equipment for the upcoming winter season.



After a long and grueling winter that kept the drivers and professionals at DMC with a consistent workload, they are implementing advanced and innovative equipment into their arsenal for snow services in Philadelphia. They are gaining new trucks that feature reliable equipment to effectively keep businesses open, providing a safe entryway to the building. The goal is to have a fleet and dependable drivers to cover all locations in the city of Philadelphia, expanding their clientele and keeping them content through the harshest storms in the winter.



President of Operations, David McWeeney, is thankful for a wonderful 2013-14 season filled with great clients, and is looking forward to a successful winter 2014-15 with their new equipment and supplies. Looking to provide complete customer service and have their client’s parking lots, walkways and roadways cleared in a timely manner, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is in the process of hiring experienced snow removal professionals. Those interested in applying, or businesses interested in snow services in Phila, are encouraged to visit the website today.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of snow and ice management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients. Seasoned with over 16 years in business serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of service, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.