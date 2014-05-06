DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Consulting with Philadelphia Businesses for Snow Removal Services This Winter 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Preparation is vital when it comes to property management. Businesses spend hours making sure their property is taken care of, whether it’s lawn service, parking lot cleanup, or routine maintenance. When the winter arrives, snowstorms and other weather conditions result in unsafe road conditions and slippery walkways or parking lots. It is never too early to coordinate with a snow and ice management service to prepare for the winter of 2014, and DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is pleased to announce they are consulting with Philadelphia businesses for their reliable snow removal services.



Businesses that take initiative are in a much better position when the harsh weather arrives. Many areas in Philadelphia were hit with numerous snow storms last winter, and quickly realized they were unprepared for snow management, which hurt business. When hiring DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. for snow services in Philadelphia for the winter of 2014-2015, businesses will be provided the relief of knowing their property will be cleared in a timely manner so business doesn’t suffer.



Consultations will allow potential clients to become familiar with the services they offer. With a number of drivers to service all neighborhoods in Philadelphia, clients will receive prompt assistance during every snow and hail storm. The professionals will take care of plowing services, removal, hauling away from the property, as well as deicing in Philadelphia. The company has meteorologists on site to monitor weather conditions and provide drivers with any updates. Clients will be able to track vehicles so they know exactly when their property will be cleared.



To plan ahead and consult with a leading snow removal company for the unpredictable winter weather, visit their website today.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of snow and ice management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients. Seasoned with over 16 years in business serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of service, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.