DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Hiring Drivers in Preparation for the Winter Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- As the winter weather has arrived and parts of the country are beginning to get hit with monstrous snow storms, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is pleased to announce they are now hiring snow plow and truck drivers in preparation for this winter season. The company offers premier snow and ice management services to commercial clients in Philadelphia. When their service is completed, store owners and commercial properties will be able to open for business and have their parking lots and entry ramps accessible for customers.



For DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. to maintain their reputation, drivers are expected to perform a variety of services when called upon to remove snow. In addition to plowing, they are required to shovel hard to reach plow areas and deice the parking lot or strip mall as well. Deicing involves the process of laying down rock salts and making sure the surface is dry to the point where injuries won’t occur due to slipping and falling.



The company is looking to expand their operations throughout the neighborhoods of Philadelphia as it will provide for a quicker and more satisfying service for their clients when they have drivers scattered about the city. With highly skilled and dedicated employees already plowing snow and removing ice, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is looking for drivers who strive for customer satisfaction by being highly motivated and efficient throughout the snow removal process.



Those interested in servicing commercial businesses and industries, providing a safe and ice free area for the client’s employees and customers, are encouraged to fill out the online form on their website. If commercial business are interested in hiring an elite snow removal and snow plow service this winter season, please call 215-387-1247 or visit their website for more information today.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of snow and ice management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients. Seasoned with over 16 years in business serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of service, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.