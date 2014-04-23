DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Hiring Snow Plow Drivers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- After the grueling winter the greater Philadelphia area has experienced, the warm weather could not come soon enough. As spring has arrived, there’s no telling if Mother Nature has another ice storm in the forecast. Always prepared, regardless of circumstance, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is pleased to announce they are hiring drivers for their Philly snow plowing services. The company services all areas of Philadelphia, and they strive for reliability and commitment to all their clients. When snow falls, it is important for them to have trusted drivers throughout the city in order to provide complete satisfaction.



DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. takes no rest throughout the year, and with a steady assortment of drivers, they’ll be able to cover all neighborhoods in the city quickly and efficiently. In order to apply for a driving position, interested candidates must fill out their online form. If phone inquiries are made, they will not be accepted. Drivers must be properly licensed and insured to drive the trucks, with the ability to work multiple locations in their direct vicinity during each storm.



As a company that is committed to exceptional snow and ice removal in Philadelphia, drivers are required to complete any job they are presented with. This includes more than a simple plowing while behind the wheel of the truck. To keep clients happy, drivers will be expected to manually shovel hard to reach areas, and deice the area, making sure parking lots and sidewalks provide optimal safety for business customers. While DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. allows their clients to customize a snow removal package, drivers must be willing and able to comply with the variety of demands clients have.



To hear more about their services, and apply for the next snowstorm, please visit their website today.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of snow and ice management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients. Seasoned with over 16 years in business serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of service, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.