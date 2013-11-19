DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Offering Snow Plowing in Philadelphia During Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. is gearing up for the holiday season by announcing snow plowing services for commercial properties in Philadelphia. The company has proven to be a leading provider of snow removal and plowing services in the Philadelphia region, mostly due to its highly-responsive customer service. When a major storm hits during the unpredictable winter season, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will be there to ensure the clearance and accessibility for Philadelphia residents.



As part of a fully-customizable snow plowing plan, customers can keep their driveways, parking lots, sidewalks, entranceways or delivery paths clear of snow throughout the entire holiday season. The last thing a business owner needs is a snow storm to prevent customers, clients or employees from entering their establishment. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will keep the entire property exterior clear so business can be run as usual.



The benefits of choosing a custom snow plowing plan include having special services provided at a specific rate. As a leading snow management company in Philadelphia, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will work with a customer’s budget by offering competitive prices on all services. All properties are different sizes, which is why company representatives will visit customers on-site to figure out the best pricing options. During the winter, customers of the snow maintenance company will feel confident that their employees, customers and clients are entering the premises with great ease.



Business owners interested in snow maintenance services, but aren’t sure which options to choose, can speak with a company representative by calling 215-387-1247. Feel better about what winter has in store by contacting DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. today.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a provider of snow and ice management, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers services for commercial clients. Seasoned with over 16 years in business serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of service, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides a full suite of services for all your snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com.