DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Offers Exterior Window Cleaning Services

DMC Property Maintenance, Inc., a property maintenance company in Philadelphia, now offers exterior window cleaning services. A company that has single or multiple locations throughout the Philadelphia area can rely on DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. to maintain the exterior of their building's windows. Exterior window maintenance includes making sure the windows are clean, clear, and presentable throughout the year. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. prides itself on taking their clients' site attractions seriously.



Part of the services provided includes quarterly visits to the site from the trained employees. During these visits, cleaners will clean the exterior windows entirely, so the building looks its best. When the building looks its best, potential business partners will be attracted to the site, gravitating to the clean and clear windows. If there are any questions about the exterior window cleaning services the company provides, please call the office at 215-716-1297.



Clients that are not sure of what they need, can count on DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. to provide them a custom exterior window cleaning package. Customized packages are available to every client of DMC Property Maintenance and can be easily obtained by contacting the company. Whatever exterior window cleaning specifications are required, DMC Property Maintenance will be sure to include them in the package. Also, if there is a specific service a client needs that is not listed on the website, DMC Property Maintenance will be glad to accommodate it.



About DMC Property Maintenance, Inc.

As a leading provider of exterior services company, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. provides exterior services for commercial, corporate, industrial and government clients with over 16 years in business and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As a exterior services resource, DMC provides a full suite of services that range from snow and ice removal, landscaping, groundskeeping / porter, power washing and exterior window cleaning services. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com/.