DMC Property Maintenance Inc. Now Offers Grounds Keeping /Porter Services

DMC Property Maintenance Inc., a property maintenance company in Philadelphia, now offers Grounds keeping / Porter services. A company that has single or multiple locations throughout the Philadelphia area can rely on DMC Property Maintenance Inc. to maintain the exterior of their building. Grounds keeping / Porter maintenance includes making sure the sites are clean and presentable throughout the year. DMC Property Maintenance Inc. prides itself on taking their clients' site attractions seriously.



Part of the services provided includes regular visits to the site from the trained employees. During these visits, their staff will collect debris, empty trash cans, and keep the site and building looking its best. When the building looks its best, potential business partners will be attracted to the site. If there are any questions about the Grounds keeping / Porter services the company provides, please call the office at 215-387-1247.



Clients that are not sure of what they need can count on DMC Property Maintenance Inc. to provide them a custom Grounds keeping / Porter package. Customized packages are available to every client of DMC Property Maintenance and can be easily obtained by contacting the company. Whatever Grounds keeping / Porter specifications are required, DMC Property Maintenance will be sure to include them in the package. Also, if there is a specific service a client needs that is not listed on the website, DMC Property Maintenance will be glad to accommodate it.



About DMC Property Maintenance Inc.

As a leading provider of exterior services company, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. provides exterior services for commercial, corporate, industrial and government clients with over 16 years in business and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC provides a full suite of services that range from snow and ice removal, landscaping, grounds keeping / porter, power washing and exterior window cleaning services. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135.



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com/.