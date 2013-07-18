DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. Now Offers Snow Removal Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- DMC Property Maintenance, Inc., a property maintenance company in Philadelphia, now offers Snow Removal services. A company that has single or multiple locations throughout the Philadelphia area can rely on DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. to maintain the exterior of their building. Snow Removal maintenance includes making sure the sites are safe and presentable throughout the winter seasons. DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. prides itself on taking their clients’ site safety seriously.



Part of the snow removal services in Philadelphia provided includes regular visits to the site from the trained employees. During these visits, their staff will apply ice melt, shovel walks and /or plow lots, as needed all while keeping the site and building looking its best. When the building looks its best, potential business partners will be attracted to the site. If there are any questions about the Snow Removal services the company provides, please call the office at 215-716-1297.



Clients that are not sure of what they need can count on DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. to provide them a custom Snow Removal package. Customized packages are available to every client of DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. and can be easily obtained by contacting the company. Whatever Snow Removal specifications are required, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will be sure to include them in the package. Also, if there is a specific service a client needs that is not listed on the website, DMC Property Maintenance, Inc. will be glad to accommodate it.



About DMC Property Maintenance Inc.

As provider of Snow and Ice Management, DMC Property Maintenance Inc. provides services for commercial clients with over 16 years in business and serving Philadelphia and surrounding areas. DMC offers budget-friendly and completely customizable service packages at fixed, flat rate pricing. Because of its many years of existence, and long history of complete client satisfaction, the company has become the preferred provider for many of the nation’s largest retailers. As an exterior services resource, DMC provides a full suite of services for all you snow removal needs. The office is located at 7116 State Road, Philadelphia, Pa 19135



For more information on the services DMC provides, please visit http://www.dmcpm.com/.