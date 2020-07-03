DMC Snow Management Explains How Property Owners Can Prevent Damage from Ice Melt

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- In the winter, proper removal of snow and ice from sidewalks, parking lots, and other similar surfaces is absolutely essential for property owners in the Philadelphia area. Winter weather in the Northeast is notoriously hazardous, but adequate snow and ice management can prevent accidents and help support the steady flow of customers into businesses.



While it is a highly effective solution for snow and ice, salting is unfortunately not without its drawbacks. Repeat applications of ice melt to a paved surface can result in the deterioration of cement as the ice and snow melt and the chemicals become absorbed into the pavement. Over time, this can shorten the lifespan of a commercial driveway or sidewalk by causing it to crack and pit. For property owners who benefit from the use of salt but still want to protect their concrete surfaces, the experts at DMC Snow Management explain how to get the most out of ice melt without causing damage to their property.



One mistake that many property owners when they are deicing surfaces is to over-apply the ice melt. In addition to being a waste of product, this practice can actually cause serious structural damage to concrete surfaces. More conservatively applying ice melt every winter is an efficient snow management technique that can extend the lifespan of paved surfaces.



Another helpful technique is to apply salt to paved surfaces before the snow actually begins. This is a method used by many professional deicing services to achieve more effective clearing with less product. When salt is applied before first snowfall, it prevents ice from forming and makes it easier to thoroughly clear the surface. Additionally, proper storage of the ice melt is paramount for its effectiveness.



